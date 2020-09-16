Lewis County has provided 2,450 respirator masks to support emergency workers responding to the Southwest Washington-Oregon wildfires, according to a news release from the county.
The masks have been delivered to the Lewis County Fire Chief’s Association for distribution to the affected firefighting agencies.
“Lewis County was the recipient of generous donations of PPE for our Medical and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responders. It feels good now to have Lewis County in a place where we can help out other responders with a critical need,” states Lewis County Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell. “Washington state specifically set-aside some masks for wildfire air quality issues. After evaluating our current supplies, we feel we have a sufficient supply on-hand to assist in meeting the need of those fighting the wildfires.”
