The Washington Medical Commission announced this week that Lewis County Doctor Simon Elloway’s license has been suspended due to a health condition.
Elloway is not allowed to treat patients until disciplinary proceedings have been completed, according to the WMC.
According to the order suspending his license, Elloway is a physician and surgeon. Another doctor reported that Elloway has a medical condition, which is redacted from the report due to privacy laws, that allegedly makes him “unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.”
Elloway has an opportunity to appeal the summary suspension.
