The Lewis County Division of Emergency Management reported Thursday that it had received another allotment of masks for low-income county residents.
“The State has supplied us with another allotment to help make sure low income citizens have the appropriate (equipment) to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus,” said Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell in a news release. “The Lewis County EOC team has been very active in making sure citizens, businesses, and first responders have the equipment to protect themselves; and they will continue doing so until the State suspends its operations and the normal supply chains have resumed that role.”
Caldwell said the new shipment of adult-sized cloth masks would be available at area food banks starting Monday. The county is also anticipating a new shipment of child-sized cloth masks soon.
Masks are available for residents and households living at 200 percent or less than the poverty level. The range of qualifying household income starts at a single person making 25,520 per year up to a family of 8 making $88,240 per year.
Masks are available at the following locations: Greater Chehalis Food Bank at 750 W. 21st Street in Chehalis 12:30 to 3 p.m. every Friday; the Salvation Army at 303 S. Gold Street in Centralia 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; at 127 Mineral Road North in Mineral 12 p.m to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 277 7th Street in Morton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; the Winlock/Vader food bank at 503 SE First Street in Winlock from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays; Pe Ell at 417 state Route 6 from 11 a.m. to noon the last Wednesday of the month; S.O.M.M.A. in Salkum at 144 Wilcox Road from 9 a.m. to noon the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month; 106 Kindle Road in Randle from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first and third Fridays of the month; 101 N. Second Street in Toledo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month; and at Gather Church and Hub City Mission in Centralia, and the Lewis County Gospel Mission in Chehalis
