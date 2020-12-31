Jaime Herrera Beutler Speaks with Veterans in Chehalis

At the end of December, President Donald Trump signed two bipartisan bills led by Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. The two bills work to strengthen grid security and improve energy efficiency in the Southwest Washington region. 

The Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act and Grid Modernization Research and Development Act were included in the funding package approved by the United States House of Representatives and U.S. Senate in December. 

“These energy solutions I’m leading tackle two important needs: improving security of our energy grid from cyberattacks and natural disasters, and improving the durability of our energy sources,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I’m pleased that Congress has approved these two critical pieces of bipartisan legislation to increase the security, reliability, and affordability of energy for Southwest Washington residents, which will help lead our region to a more secure energy future.”

YourNeighbor

"affordability". Exactly when, and by how much will my electricity bill be going down, Jaime?

