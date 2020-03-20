On Thursday, U.S. Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground and Pramila Jayapal sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, highlighting the urgency for additional personal protection equipment during COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state.
“The lack of PPE endangers the health of people on the frontlines, including local health agencies, health workers, and emergency personnel, and limits their ability to respond to those in need and to efficiently curtail the COVID-19 pandemic. A lack of PPE threatens to further endanger the state’s health care workforce, amplifying the public health crisis in Washington state. For these reasons, it is critical that Washington state have access to sufficient PPE as soon as possible to curtail the spread of COVID-19,” the lawmakers wrote.
The letter was also signed by: U.S. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and U.S. Representatives Adam Smith, Rick Larsen, Suzan DelBene, Denny Heck, Derek Kilmer, and Kim Schrier.
