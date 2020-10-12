The Great Old Broads for Wilderness will host its third webinar — a part of the “Chehalis River: Educational Outreach and Stewardship Work Sessions” — that will screen the documentary film “Chehalis: A Watershed Movement” as well as hold a Q&A period with environmental experts.
The Webinar is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday and prospective attendees need to register online at https://bit.ly/3hkuZCC.
“Chehalis: A Watershed Moment” is a documentary film about how climate change and human impact have affected the Chehalis Basin.
William Thoms, a Chehalis Tribe representative and cultural resource specialist, and Dan Penn, a tribal historic preservation officer, will field questions from the virtual audience after the film.
The Great Old Broads for Wilderness group works in partnership with the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust and will also host a “hands-on” stewardship opportunity where people will have the opportunity to work with experts on invasive species and go on the Chehalis River Discovery Trail to identify and remove invasive plant species.
The stewardship opportunity will run through Nov. 4-6 and you can register for the event from the same link provided above.
