A Grays Harbor County pharmacist has been suspended for allegedly neglecting to check or verify the drug utilization review (DUR) on patient prescriptions.
The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission suspended pharmacist Douglas L. Morrill’s license on Feb. 10 pending further legal action.
Morrill allegedly admitted to a pharmacist investigator that he depended on technicians to show him the DURs, which are ongoing reviews of prescription, dispersal and administration of a particular drug, used to help ensure that drugs are used appropriately.
Charges against Morrill were first filed after a June 26, 2013, inspection of Morrill’s pharmacy, Ocean Shores Pharmacy in Ocean Shores.
During that inspection, a pharmacy assistant or technician-in-training allegedly released new prescriptions without pharmacist counseling.
Morrill was placed on probation between August 2014 and September 2015.
He was charged again in February 2020 after a pharmacist investigator observed that Morrill was unable to check and verify the DUR on patient prescriptions on two separate occasions, once in December 2019 and once in October 2020.
In a statement to the commission on Jan. 28, 2020, Morrill allegedly admitted that he was dependent on technicians to show him the DURs, and that didn’t happen for roughly 10 days in December 2019.
The Pharmacy Commission found Morrill guilty on Feb. 10, 2021 and suspended Morrill’s credentials to practice as a pharmacist pending further disciplinary proceedings.
Morrill cannot legally practice as a pharmacist in Washington until the charges are resolved, and he has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.
The Pharmacy Commission establishes, monitors and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline in the state of Washington.
Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-4700 and report their complaint.