As sicknesses and deaths related to the novel coronavirus continue to be reported in King and Snohomish counties, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee toured a potential isolation and quarantine site south of the state Capitol Wednesday — Maple Lane School just north of Centralia.
On Wednesday morning, Inslee and Incident Commander for the Washington State Department of Health Nathan Weed spoke at the facility and met with members of the media.
Weed said a similar facility in Shoreline has already been used, but is now being disassembled.
“We’re definitely in the stage where we’re asking people to voluntarily quarantine,” Weed said. “In some cases, we’ve actually asked people in earnest to quarantine and that’s been effective so far.”
He added the facility is for those who are unable to quarantine in their homes or by other unassisted means.
“Right now, in Washington, we have a number of people who are isolated or quarantined at home,” Weed said. “They’re very comfortable and things are going great. This is the type of facility, though, that someone who really doesn’t have a home to be in, or maybe they have someone that they’re living with that’s immunocompromised, or there’s something else going on in their life where that’s just not an appropriate option. We’ve definitely entered the phase of this event where these types of facilities are certainly something we have used and would certainly be using again if the need arose.”
The proposed Maple Lane site is divided into two sections on a small grassy area near an entrance gate to the facility. The quarantine section is for those who are healthy, but may have been exposed to the disease, while the isolation portion is for those who have actually shown symptoms.
The isolation area featured four RVs — each would be individually occupied by a single person. Weed said the number of people isolated at the facility could be expanded.
“According to the best science, the vast majority of people who contract this virus are really not going to need medical attention,” Inslee said. “There really isn’t any medical attention that would help them if they have mild cases, meaning if they have a cough and a fever, so the vast majority of people that actually have a positive virus are not going to need medical attention and that’s the folks who are going to be here in this situation.”
As far as community reaction, Weed said the potential facility was discussed with local elected officials. He added that a town hall-style event was conducted in Shoreline when that facility was built, but no such event was held here.
“That was in the middle of an urban area, where you had a really tight community around it that had a structure and organization that was supporting the community,” Weed said. “This area is a little more rural and a little bit different than that, so it’s been more one-on-one outreach than it’s been pulling everybody together.”
Inslee added that he wants to listen to the concerns of those in the area of the facility, but he still feels the threat of the virus isn’t imminent to those who just live near.
Weed added, according to the science of the virus, it’s “very difficult” for someone to contract from beyond a six-foot proximity. With the facility being outdoors, he says the infection control is improved.
“I will tell you, from the science that I’ve reviewed, I would have no problem having my beautiful granddaughter living on the other side of that fence, that would not trouble me at all,” Inslee said, motioning to a tall, barbed wire fence. “I think that the risk of spread outside this fence is about zero. But we want to listen to people’s concerns and make sure they get answers.”
