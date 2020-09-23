The Centralia Downtown Festivals Association and the Girl’s Night Out Committee is sponsoring a Girl’s Night Out to support Centralia businesses from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
“It’s going to look a little different this year. It’s going to be a fun day shopping at our local downtown businesses. There are going to be shop specials and drawing for gift baskets from downtown businesses,” said Holly Phelps at Tuesday’s Centralia City Council meeting.
Phelps is the owner of the Shady Lady, an antique store in downtown Centralia.
Phelps said there are about 30 businesses participating and she is hoping that they all have a great business day.
“The Girl’s Night Out is one of a couple of groups I am particularly involved with that had to make the pandemic pivot with their major events… We continue to encourage people to come downtown and go shopping and be with friends in a safe manner,” said Councilor Rebecca Staebler.
