Lewis County is putting out the call for local emergency shelter or food programs to apply for $40,695 recently allocated to the county through the Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Agency.
Organizations are eligible if they are private, voluntary nonprofits or government units, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, “have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs” and have a volunteer board.
The application can be found at https://lewiscountywa.gov/departments/public-health/, and should be emailed to meja.handlen@lewiscountywa.gov by Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.