For 30 years, Vietnam veteran, Dave Catron, 73, has meticulously kept up his 4 ½ acre yard by clearing acres of brush, planting flowers, having a pond dug and expanding his house to triple the original size.
But recently, the Onalaska resident lost the ability to do keep his yard in the same condition because of chronic back pain and cuts to medication due to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. This weekend, his friends stepped in to help.
Fellow Vietnam Veteran Harold MacDonald, Onalaska pastor Larry Meade, and two other men — Gavin Johnson and Oliver Jackson — spent their Saturday landscaping Catron’s property. MacDonald had the idea to get a group together because he knows it is difficult for Catron to watch his yard fall into disrepair.
Catron, who worked as a mechanic and in construction, has cleared out acres of brush on his five acres of property, planted flowers, dug a pond, and expanded his house from 1,000 square feet to 3,000 square feet.
He did that all while on morphine for his pain, caused by back and nerve damage. His pain medication dosage was significantly reduced over two years ago at the Veteran Affairs office in response to the opioid crisis. His original dosage of morphine was 120 mg a day and it has been reduced to 45 mg.
“About 28 months ago the VA cut everybody’s opioids in half, whether they needed them or not. This is not the product of a junkie,” said MacDonald gesturing to Catron’s large landscaped property and expanded house. “This is the product of a guy who’s been on morphine for 25 years and they’re taking it away and they’re not fixing it in any other way.”
In 2015, about 700 Washington residents were dying each year from opioid overdoses and as a result, doctors were being advised by the Centers for Disease Control to prescribe fewer opioids, according to the Seattle Times.
Catron is just one example of a veteran who had their pain medication dosage drastically reduced by the doctor he was seeing through the Veteran’s Affairs office.
The CDC said in 2019 that some of their guidance had been misinterpreted.
“Its threshold was not meant as a hard limit, nor justification for abrupt tapering among patients long accustomed to higher dosages — so-called ‘legacy patients,’” reported the Seattle Times in 2019.
Catron said that the issue lies in that most of the individuals that are abusing the pain medication were not prescribed it and now people in his situation are suffering and they cannot maintain their quality of life.
“It wouldn’t have been so bad but they didn’t make any plans for this — they just simply cut it. They didn’t even offer an alternative medication or physical therapy — absolutely nothing,” said Catron.
Catron explained that he has seven partially collapsed disks in his back that cause bones to press against nerves. He said that he was also exposed to dioxin, which is a dangerous chemical contaminant found in Agent Orange — a chemical compound used by the military as a form of chemical warfare during the Vietnam War.
“My biggest issue is that we have veterans out there, guys and girls, who lost two, three, four limbs, have massive head injuries, so forth and so on and these people can’t understand why they don’t have their pain medication anymore,” said Catron.
Catron said that he was promised by the VA and the military that if something were to happen to him that kept him from living a normal life that he would be compensated for it but they have not helped him in this situation.
Catron has four children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and has lived in Onalaska since 1974. He said that now, without the dosage of morphine that he took for 25 years, it is difficult to even cut the grass on his tractor because of the pain.
“Right now I spend a lot of time sitting in the house wishing I felt good enough to go outside,” said Catron.
