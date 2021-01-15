All are invited to a virtual meeting of the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area on Saturday, Feb. 6, starting at 10 a.m.
This is the sole meeting held each year by the group that holds public nature appreciation events and handles much of the upkeep and improvements at Centralia’s hillside natural area.
“We’ll miss seeing our friends in person this year, but our online meeting is still a great chance to plan for how we can maintain and share the resources of our forested jewel,” said Brian Mittge, president of the 41-year-old nonprofit Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area group.
Log on to www.zoom.com to attend the event. The meeting number is 817 358 6389. The passcode is 123456.
Contact GoSeminaryHill@gmail.com or call 360-861-6570 to learn more. On social media: twitter.com/GoSeminaryHill or facebook.com/SeminaryHill.
