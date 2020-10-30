Residents can now connect to free broadband internet in Chehalis at the Washington State University’s extension office at 17 SW Cascade Ave.
When within range, users can select the “Drive-In Wifi” network, and will be asked to fill out a one-question survey, which is anonymous, according to WSU extension forester Patrick Shults.
The free service is part of WSU’s state-wide drive-in Wi-Fi project launched back in April aimed at connecting more rural Washingtonians to the internet.
According to a 2019 Public Utility District survey, only 23 percent of Lewis County residents have access to broadband internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.