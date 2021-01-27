Former city of Chehalis human resources and risk manager Judy Schave retired last week after working with the city for over 35 years.
The human resources and risk manager position has been filled by former Chehalis Police Chief Glenn Schaffer.
Schave, who started working with the city in 1985, was honored at Monday evening’s council meeting for her years of service. She worked for the city in various capacities over the years, including city clerk, human resources and risk manager and various positions within the finance department.
“Judy worked just as hard on her first day as she did on her last day and I think that says a lot about her character,” Chehalis Mayor Dennis Dawes said.
Schaffer began his position as Chehalis’ new human resources and risk manager on Monday, Jan. 25.
“We did do recruitment and we had a set of quality applicants for that position, including one of our very own, and that would be Police Chief Glenn Schaffer,” City Manager Jill Anderson said. “Schaffer applied for this job looking for a new challenge at this point in his life and his career and he rose to the top of that very strong applicant pool.”
Schaffer has served as the police chief in Chehalis since 2007 and has worked in law enforcement for 33 years. Schaffer’s son, Washington State Trooper Justin Schaffer, was killed in the line of duty in March 2020 in Chehalis.
The Chehalis Police Department’s Deputy Police Chief Randy Kaut, who has been with the department for over 30 years, will serve as interim police chief until a replacement is hired. Anderson said she anticipates the search for a new police chief to take six to nine months.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working for the Chehalis Police Department for over 32 years now, starting as a rookie officer assigned to the night shift. Although the city has changed over those years, the quality of the officers I’ve worked with has not. As deputy chief, they have made my work so much easier and I have no doubt their help will be invaluable as I take on additional duties,” Kaut said. “I would also like to thank Glenn Schaffer for the opportunity to work under him. He was not only my supervisor but a wonderful mentor.”