The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Friday for the following two days for much of Western Washington, citing heavy rainfall forecast for the region.
Between 3 and 5 inches are currently predicted over the Cascades, with the snow level rising to about 6,500 feet early Sunday.
The Lewis County Division of Emergency Management asked citizens to be prepared.
“With the holiday season at hand and people being distracted … I want to make sure our community takes a little time to check their preparedness levels,” said Lewis County Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell.
Residents are encouraged to stock up on batteries and sandbags in advance of winter flood risks, and should obtain sandbags early, if needed.
“If you are traveling over the mountains this holiday, be sure to have your car serviced and stored with emergency supplies and equipment,” Caldwell said.
For more information about the flood watch, go to weather.gov.
Not going to happen - we are getting a pass on flooding this year. The snow pack is cold and set in enough that a couple days of even warmer rain won't melt much of it. Typically the flood season is between Mid November and New Year's so this is mother nature's last chance and there isn't much to it. We will be back to the dominant pattern of sun breaks and light sporadic showers next week.
