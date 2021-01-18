The family of state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, is raising money and awareness for Special Olympics of Washington and Lewis County Special Olympics with a “Polar Plunge” for the fourth consecutive year.
In partnership with the Centralia Police Department, the plunge will take place at 8 a.m., Jan. 23, at Mayfield Lake. The Abbarno family is accepting donations online at https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/3090555 with a goal of raising at least $1,000. About $445 had been raised as of Monday morning.
The plunge will be streamed on Abbarno’s Facebook page.
“This year, the event will look different but the needs are the same,” the family wrote on its fundraising website.
Those interested in supporting the plunge can make a donation on the fundraising page or mail a donation directly to Special Olympics Washington at the address below. Donors are asked to include the “Abbarno Family” with their donation.
Special Olympics Washington
C/O Polar Plunge
2815 Second Ave., Suite 370
Seattle, WA, 98121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.