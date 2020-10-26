Founding Board President Dan Rich announced his retirement from the Centralia Community Foundation (CCF) board this October.
The Centralia Community Foundation was formed in 2016 with the mission to “provide dedicated leadership, fundraising and a commitment to creating positive change in Centralia.” Rich has been a part of the organization since its inception and since has supported many philanthropic projects in Lewis County, according to a CCF press release.
“It was important to have more time with my wife and for family projects, so I needed to lessen my time commitments on volunteer boards. I have been planning my business retirement for over a year,” Rich said.
Rich currently serves as the chair of the Lewis County Economic Development Council. He also serves on the TransAlta Centralia Board and Security State Bank Board of Directors.
The Centralia Community Foundation Board of Directors is composed of 10 members — many of which were recruited by Rich, according to a press release from the CCF.
“It has been my pleasure to serve as founding president and to be involved in shaping a much-needed organization here in Centralia,” Rich said. “CCF is a volunteer organization committed to improving Centralia through enhancing education and career training opportunities. This will lead to a better workforce for our region, which then will attract businesses who will want to locate here.”
The CCF has established partnerships with the City of Centralia, Centralia School District, Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County and the Boys and Girls Club.
The board has elected Victoria Pogorelc to serve as the new board president. Pogorelc has served on the board for three years, has lived in Lewis County for over 40 years and is the founder and co-owner of North Fork Timber Co. She is also a member of the Centralia College Foundation Board.
“Dan’s leadership over these last four years has been enthusiastic and he always brought big vision thinking. We are grateful that he launched this needed community foundation. Under his leadership we secured a $2 million grant from TransAlta for enhancing education and supporting career training opportunities,” Pogorelc said.
The Centralia Community Foundation has recently been working with the Centralia School District to hire college and career counselors for middle and high school students. During the school closures, Penny Pickering, a communications consultant with CCF, said that the counselors are still able to offer virtual counseling to students. The CCF has also placed a counselor at Centralia College to support the Centralia High School students as they transition to college.
More information about the CCF can be found at https://centraliacf.org/.
