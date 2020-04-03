The Lewis County courthouse closed to the public on March 18 and since then, the Board of County Commissioners have relied on a hybrid approach for meetings, with some officials participating via Zoom conference call and others present in-person, 6 feet apart from one another.
Meetings have also been broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook in an effort to keep public access unhindered.
The approach hasn’t come without its kinks, though. Monday’s BOCC/COVID-19 informational meeting experienced audio issues and was only broadcast via Facebook Live for a little over eight minutes before being stopped. No video was available for playback.
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper still feels the county is learning on the fly.
“We don’t really have a blueprint for (online meetings), but at the same time, I think IT is really working hard on it, as far as trying to get up to speed,” Stamper said. “I think systematically, we’ll get it figured out as we go along.”
Wednesday’s director’s update meeting with the Board of County Commissioners marked the first time the county has streamed that specific meeting live online. With the number of directors standing by for the call via Zoom, there were a few challenges when it came to updates being given and received.
Stamper mentioned maintaining communication with department directors is a priority in this current era of social distancing.
“This was really the first test case for the directors in particular,” Stamper said. “We want to make sure we have constant contact with our directors to find out what’s going on in their offices, as well as what’s working and just updates.”
Lewis County Manager Erik Martin and Internal Services Chief Steve Wohld took some time during Wednesday’s BOCC/COVID-19 informational meeting to point out some tips to keep in mind for participants using Zoom to help improve audio.
Martin emphasized participants being much closer to their microphones, while Wohld asked participants to keep their microphones muted while they’re not speaking to limit background noise. While they may sound like rudimentary practices, even taking basic measures can make the meetings more accessible for members of the public and other participants.
With public engagement online as high as it’s been — the nine meetings streamed online since the Old Historic Courthouse closed to the public on March 18 have averaged 337 views — Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund says the utilization of online resources has helped county officials relay information and stay connected.
Working on those procedures is an emphasis of the county’s.
“We were going to say (during Wednesday’s meeting) ‘everybody (on Zoom) mute your phones,’” Fund said. “If they want to say something, they can unmute themselves … (we’re working on) the protocol and the etiquette for how you’d handle a Zoom call and what you do in terms of your audio.”
The adjustments and hurdles have helped keep the line of communication between constituents and state officials open during unprecedented social limitations.
Fund admits the virtual measures have made it more difficult to conduct business for the time being, though.
“We’re used to having our wrap-up meeting on a Monday morning,” Fund said. “Then, we can share everything that’s happened during the last week and get those kinds of things done. I miss that, because there’s so much going on.”
She mentioned the Department of Ecology’s draft environmental review of the proposed Chehalis River Basin flood-damage reduction project and the public comment sessions scheduled for April 2 and 21 that will now take place online.
“It’s like, ‘wait a minute’ we’re having (the public comment sessions), we’re in the midst of all this (COVID-19), are people’s attention on this (Environmental Impact Statement)?” Fund said.
According to Fund, issues that would be priorities in normal circumstances have been pushed off due to COVID-19. She adds while it has been frustrating, public engagement remaining high has provided optimism.
“There are those frustrations,” Fund said. “But one thing that keeps coming is I’m still getting calls and emails from the public wanting to know things, so, that continues at the same level. It’s pretty busy with those people calling in.”
