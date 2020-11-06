Saturday, Nov. 7
Lewis County Central Transfer Station is hosting a leaf exchange program for citizens to drop off their bagged leaves or pick up leaves to be used for compost or gardening. The leaf exchange will be held on Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis County Central Transfer Station — 1411 S. Tower Ave. Centralia, WA 98531. Questions about the leaf exchange can be directed at jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov or 360-740-1451.
Lewis County is sponsoring a Tire Recycling Event is scheduled for Nov. 5, 6, and 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds — 2555 N. National Ave. in Chehalis. The event will accept up to 15 tires per person from passenger vehicles, light — on or off the rim — and semi-truck tires, off the rim. The event is only for Lewis County residential customers only and I.D.s will be checked. For more information call 360-740-1451.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Forest Grange Bingo, 3397 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA. Open to the public, Sunday & Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 pm. Food available. Limited to 50 people.
Monday, Nov. 9
Lewis County Board of Commissioners’ regular business meeting, 10 a.m. To watch online or participate via zoom, go to https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/.
Chehalis City Council, 5 p.m., Chehalis City Hall, 350 N. Market Boulevard. Information on live streaming is available at www.ci.chehalis.wa.us.
Winlock City Council, 6 p.m. Winlock City Hall, 323 NE First St. Winlock. Meetings are being held via teleconference During COVID-19 restrictions. For more information on how to login, go to cityofwinlock.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Tenino City Council, 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to cityoftenino.us.
Napavine City Council, 6 p.m. at 407 SW Birch Avenue, Napavine. For more information, call
360.262.3547 ext. 213 or email ssalyers@cityofnapavine.com.
Centralia City Council, 7 p.m. at Centralia City Hall, 118 W. Maple Street in Centralia. The council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Information about calling in to virtual meetings is available at cityofcentralia.com.
Public Meeting on the Chehalis Basin Strategy focusing on basin-wide flood damage reduction, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To participate virtually, go to https://bit.ly/2Gxnps1.
Wednesday, Nov. 11,
Veterans Day static Parade, noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis. Parade participants will line up floats while the public drives through to view them. To be a participant, contact the museum at 360-740-8875.
Forest Grange Bingo, 3397 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA. Open to the public, Sunday & Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 pm. Food available. Limited to 50 people.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Mossyrock City Council, 6 p.m., Mossyrock Community Center, 219 E. State St. Mossyrock. For more information, go to cityofmossyrock.com.
Vader City Council 6 p.m. Vader City Hall, 317 8th St. Vader. For more information, go to vaderwa.org
Toledo Thursday Market, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Steamboat Landing, 115 Ramsey Way in Toledo.
