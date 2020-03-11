The Centralia College Foundation will screen the new film “Cunningham at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3 at the Corbet Theatre, Centralia College.
Mercier Philip “Merce” Cunningham was an American dancer and choreographer born and raised in Centralia. He moved to New York in 1939 and danced as a soloist before becoming a teacher at the experimental art college Black Mountain College, where he formed the Merce Cunningham Dance Company.
Doors open at 6 p.m. At 6:40 p.m., the Centralia Ballet Academy will perform a dance tribute to Merce Cunningham. The movie will follow at 7 p.m. General admission is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.