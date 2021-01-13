The long-time nuisance house on St. Helens Street in Centralia was demolished on Dec. 17 after a decades-long code enforcement battle with the former owner. The city of Centralia should be recouping all money spent to remove the decaying house, the city’s attorney reported at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.
Over the last year, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has taken over control of the property at 1222 St. Helens St. and has put the now empty lot up for sale.
“Shortly after the demolition, we recorded a lien for over $26,000 to recoup all of our costs,” Centralia City Attorney Shannon Murphy-Olson said. “We found out yesterday that Pierce County Superior Court approved an offer that a person has made on that property.”
Murphy-Olson said that if everything goes smoothly, the sale will close in early February and all of the money that was spent to demolish the house will essentially be reimbursed to the city.
“The fact that we waited a long time to take down this house, it actually ended up being great timing to recoup our costs, which we wouldn’t have done at an earlier time,” Murphy-Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.