The Chehalis Community Renaissance Team (CCRT) announced on Monday that they have made the decision to cancel ChehalisFest this year, originally scheduled for July 25.
“We are saddened to join the list of summer festivals that will not be taking place this year,” stated Annalee Tobey, CCRT executive director. “Our board of directors took a hard look at this decision and considered many factors including health concerns, gathering requirements, and timelines needed to create a fun-filled event.”
Tobey said in a press release from CCRT that while small businesses in Chehalis are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCRT felt its focus and efforts should continue to be on small business recovery rather than the planning and promotion of a large event such as ChehalisFest.
“The board agreed that our attention needs to stay focused on seeing our businesses through this uncertain time,” said Tobey.
