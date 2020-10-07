Workers from Holt Services and Veronix Labs remove pieces of a probing drill as they bore upwards of 45 feet into the ground along Berwick Creek and Hamilton Road south of Chehalis on Wednesday afternoon. The companies were sub-contracted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to sample soil and groundwater at the Hamilton Road Impacted Area which is part of the EPA's Hamilton/Labree Superfund Site. The EPA hopes to find the worst contamination in the area's soil so they can focus on the best ways to proceed with cleanup of the area.