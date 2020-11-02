The Centralia School District welcomed many of its first, second and third graders back to school on a hybrid model on Monday, Nov. 2, although about 20 percent of families have chosen to continue full virtual learning.
“Teachers really worked hard to be ready. Staff was there to greet students and they really were so excited to come into school,” Superintendent Lisa Grant said on Monday morning, after visiting Oakview Elementary School.
On the hybrid learning model, the “A group” comes into school on Monday and Tuesday, and on Thursday and Friday it’s the “B group.”
The district is planning for the return of fourth through sixth graders on the same A/B hybrid model on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Again, about 20 percent of families have opted to continue with the fully online learning model. The district is still working on the plan for middle and high school students.
Kindergarteners started school in the classroom on Oct. 12 in small groups of six or less for one day a week. On Oct. 19 the kindergarteners transitioned to bringing students into the building two days a week.
The district is continuing to work with Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Consultants (IPAC) as students are brought back to the classroom, Grant said. IPAC meets with superintendents in Lewis County on a weekly basis to discuss reopening processes.
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries visited four schools within the Centralia School District to conduct comprehensive reviews. Grant said at the most recent school board meeting on Oct. 28, the district will share the results of the L&I review when they get the reports back. L&I’s report was not yet returned to the district as of the morning of Monday, Nov. 2.
“They looked at our COVID protocols but also the overall safety,” said Grant. “We’ve already started taking action on what we took in our own notes. We are required to implement any findings, and we know there are some, but really that will just make us better and safer as we move forward.”
Grant said that the L&I visit was recommended by one of the school board members and that the that the comprehensive review provides an outside, objective look at the protocols and systems the district has in place to ensure the safety of staff.
“We are thankful — it has been so informative and we’ve learned a lot. We have some process and systems to improve and this is helping us do that,” Grant said.
The Centralia School District has created a reopening committee with parents and other representatives from the community that shares thoughts and concerns regarding the reopening of schools. The committee met on Oct. 26 and will meet again on Nov. 23.
“We are continuing to create avenues for both input and communication. We have a survey for both staff and parents,” said Grant. “We will share those results on our website and we will use that feedback to refine our plans and create other plans.”
Grant said that about 500 parents have completed the survey regarding school reopening. The survey link is on the Centralia School District website — www.centralia.k12.wa.us/centralia — and on the district’s social media platforms.
The next Centralia School District School Board meeting is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 via Facebook live.
