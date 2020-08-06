As of Thursday evening, the Centralia School District replacement levy, failing with 52 percent voting no as of election night, is now about 50 votes short of passing.
On Thursday night, updated vote counts put the tally at 50.32 percent “no” and 49.68 percent “yes,” with 51 votes separating the two.
About 2,700 have yet to be counted.
The Chronicle will update this story.
