Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, representing the 20th district, was elected by the Washington State Republicans on Wednesday to serve as the Senate Republican Leader for the 2021-22 legislative term after Sen. Mark Schoesler stepped down from the minority leader position.
Braun, a U.S. Navy veteran who continues to serve as a captain in the Navy Reserves, was recently elected to serve a third term in the Senate after running unopposed. He was first elected to the Washington State Senate in 2012 to represent the 20th district which includes most of Lewis and Cowlitz Counties and parts of Thurston and Clark.
“My mission as Republican leader is to expand opportunities for every family in Washington, of every race, belief and background. Expanding opportunity starts with high-quality schools, lower taxes and less state control of people’s lives,” Braun said. “State policies should enhance economic freedom to allow everyone the opportunity to follow their talents and pursue their dreams. Too often in past decades, including during this pandemic, we’ve seen policies that have reduced freedom and opportunity for Washington families."
Braun said that people across the state who voted for Republicans have been heard and when the legislature convenes next month, the Republican caucus will bring policies forward with the intent to help all Washington families and communities.
“Braun, who has served as lead Republican on the Senate Ways and Means Committee since 2017, is ready to represent the desperate voices of those who have been harmed by Inslee’s governing by proclamation,” stated the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus in a press release.
Sen. Andy Billig, the senate’s majority leader, released a statement to congratulate Braun in his election as the minority leader, saying he has been at the center of many key decisions that have impacted the state.
“I have frequently found myself in deep policy debates with Sen. Braun on the Senate floor and at numerous negotiating tables. And although we have had differences of opinion on many issues, he has always shown himself to be a thoughtful, honest, and hard-working legislator,” Billig said. “As we enter a critical moment in our state’s history, I look forward to working together with Sen. Braun and his entire team to find solutions that help families, small businesses, and everyone in our state successfully recover from this health and economic crisis.”
Along with the election of Braun as Senate Republican Leader, the Republican Caucus elected Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, as the new caucus chair. Rivers has served the 18th Legislative District since 2012 and has led Republicans on key issues including education and health care.
“The upcoming session will be like no other due to the pandemic and as caucus chair, I’ll be working with the other members of our leadership team to contend with unprecedented restrictions on how we conduct business,” Rivers said. “Republicans have tried to protect the public’s access to the lawmaking process during the 2021 session, and while we’ve had very limited success so far, the people can have faith that our entire caucus is in their corner.”
Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, was elected as the new Republican whip and serves the 39th legislative district and has done so since 2018 when he was chosen to fill the seat mid-term in 2018.
“I am excited to take on the role of whip and am honored that my colleagues have chosen me for this position. I have learned a lot from the previous whips — Sen. Barbra Bailey and Sen. Ann Rivers — and hope to carry on their tradition of excellence. There will be many challenges in the coming year, and I have high hopes that adapting to a virtual environment will go smoothly,” Wagoner said.
Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, was re-elected to continue serving as Republican floor leader. Since 2017, Short has served the 7th legislative district.
“I am honored and privileged to continue serving as floor leader. As we face uncertainty in the new year and session, I will work tirelessly with my colleagues to ensure legislative transparency and accountability,” Short said.
All were unanimously elected to their positions.
