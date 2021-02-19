Centralia Police Department’s K9 Pax has been awarded a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. to cover annual insurance policy premiums.
The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments that have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible.
The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries — including those sustained in the line of duty — diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center or emergency hospital in the United States.
Since 2016, the charity has donated over $173,000 toward medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.
Selected as 2021 recipients to date are:
• Centralia Police Department, Washington, K9 Pax
• Postville Police Department, Iowa, K9 Xena
• Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa, K9 Koda
• Sharon Police Department, Pennsylvania, K9 Orion
• Soap Lake Police Department, Washington, K9 Billy
• Glasford Police Department, Illinois, K9 Bear
• West Union Police Department, Iowa, K9 Koda
• Hebron Police Department, Indiana, K9 Bane
• Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama, K9 Apache
Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers injury and illnesses coverage for working and service dogs — both on and off duty.
Vested Interest is a 501c (3) nationwide charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.