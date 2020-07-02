In order to offset the loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for an estimated 15 percent budget cut, Centralia College is furloughing employees for four days throughout the month of July, the college stated in a recent news release.
“We won’t know for sure what the actual budget hole is until the Legislature meets, but the Office of Fiscal Management has asked us to prepare for a 15 percent cut,” explained Centralia College President Bob Mohrbacher. “Between that and lower tuition revenues, we expect our budget cut to be over $2 million, perhaps as much as $2.5 million.”
Non-union administrative staff will take a furlough day one day of each week during the month of July, and in order to minimize the effects on students, the days will be scattered throughout the week.
Centralia College said that additional furlough days may be necessary in the coming months but the college cannot make further decisions until more details about the reduced revenue and decreased enrollment become clear.
