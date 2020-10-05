Centralia College is offering free online lectures, open to the public, starting on Oct. 14.
The series of lectures has been made possible through a partnership between the Centralia College Foundation, Centralia College East and Humanities Washington.
The lectures are open to anyone who registers at foundation.centralia.edu/. Those who register will be sent a Zoom link prior to the start of the lecture.
The first lecture, “The Ethics of Climate Change with Brian G. Henning” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
The lecture is described by the college as an examination of “how global warming itself is a symptom of a larger issue of how we conceive of ourselves and our relationship to the natural world.”
At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 David E. Smith will deliver a lecture on “Civil Conversations in an Angry Age.” The synopsis of this lecture provided by the college is as follows: “By digging into the root causes of both civility and incivility, we’ll explore how we can have meaningful, respectful conversations on notoriously difficult topics.”
Lastly, Jeb Wyman will be delivering a lecture titled “Sometimes Heroes: The Changing Relationship with Veterans” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
“Consider America’s relationship to wars and veterans over the last century, and what shapes our current national consciousness towards veterans,” states the synopsis of the lecture from Centralia College.
More information about the upcoming lectures can be found at the Centralia College Foundation website at foundation.centralia.edu/ or by emailing foundation@foudation.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.