The Centralia College Foundation is currently selling raffle tickets for the 2020 Dave Sherwood Memorial Scholarship Elk Hunt which allows the winner to hunt for a big bull elk on TransAlta Centralia land.
Raffle tickets are $25 each and all of the proceeds will go toward a Centralia College Scholarship in Dave Sherwood’s name. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 3 at the Centralia College Foundation office. The winner does not have to be present to win. The modern rifle elk hunt will take place on the weekend of Nov. 7 and 8.
The scholarship and elk hunt are in honor of Dave Sherwood, who died in 2011 in an accident while hunting for elk near Mount St. Helens. Sherwood was a manager at the Centralia TransAlta plant. Since 2012 the Dave Sherwood Memorial Elk Hunt raffle has raised more than $47,000 for Centralia College student scholarships, according to a Centralia College Foundation press release.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at a number of locations including Colton Pharmacy in Morton, Ethel Market and Sports, Heddens Pharmacy Inc. in Tenino, Joe’s Outdoor Sports Shop in Chehalis, Lincoln Creek Lumber at both the Centralia and Tumwater locations, Market Street Ace Hardware in Chehalis, Riverview Foodmart in Toledo, Stanley’s Store in Onalaska. Sunbird Shopping Center in Chehalis, The Man Cave Outfitters, LLC in Centralia and Palmer Lumber in Chehalis.
The winner of the raffle is responsible for the purchase of a Washington hunting license and permit for westside Modern Firearm. The winning hunter will be accompanied by a TransAlta representative during the hunt.
