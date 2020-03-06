The Centralia College Foundation broke ground for the construction on the Southwest Washington Flexible Training Center — known as the SWFT Center — Friday morning in front of a small crowd of spectators.
To commence the beginning of construction for the 12,000-square-foot facility, Centralia College Foundation President of the Board of Directors Peter Abbarno spoke to about 30 people on hand.
“Thank you all for coming, everybody, the coal transition board (TransAlta Centralia Board Funding), everybody that has been supportive at the college, it has really been an amazing project,” Abbarno said in front of the crowd.
“The mascot at Centralia College is Blazer Bill — Trailblazer Bill — and that’s exactly what the college and foundation are doing,” Abbarno added. “They are blazing a trail of opportunities in our community. They identify needs, they identify needs in our workforce, they identify needs with our students and those in our community who are looking for a second chance and a second career through vocational and trades.”
According to the Foundation’s website, the facility will be available for local industry, trade associations, community groups, K-12 education as well as Centralia College Programs.
The construction of the SWFT Center was made possible by the Foundation landing a $1.3 million grant from TransAlta in February of 2019. According to the Foundation’s website, they are still looking for additional funds for the equipment and tools necessary for the training programs.
“When the Centralia College Foundation started a little over 35 years ago … the purpose of it was to improve our community, improve our college and support the academics and the careers of our students,” Abbarno said. “This project, the SWFT Center, does all of that and so much more. I truly believe this is a gem and something that others around the state, and maybe around the country are going to look to.”
Executive Director of the Centralia College Foundation Christine Fossett said their fingers are crossed to have the SWFT Center completed by November. But there is always a chance poor weather could push construction on the project back, she said.
