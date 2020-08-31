The Centralia Community Foundation, Centralia College and Centralia High School have announced a new position similar to one that exists in a partnership with W.F. West High School intended to help Centralia High School Students transition to Centralia College.
Tabatha Sarno will be the retention assistant through the AmeriCorp program.
Sarno comes to Centralia College from Centralia High School, where she was a paraeducator in special education for six years and a coach for five years. She has been working at Centralia College for the past two summers with Centralia High School graduates as they transition into college. She will start her new full-time position at Centralia College on Sept. 1, according to Centralia College.
Sarno will be tasked with working with Centralia High School’s roughly 200 students to provide information about college, support services, financial resources and tutoring, and will also work with former Centralia High School graduates now at the college.
“The data proves that students succeed in greater numbers if they have adequate support systems in place, both at the college and at their high school,” explained Robert Cox, vice president of Student Services at Centralia College. “We are grateful that the Centralia Community Foundation generously supported this position. I truly believe it will bridge the gap between high school and college, and create the support structure students need as they prepare to attend and navigate their first year at CC.”
Sarno will work four days a week at Centralia College and one day a week at CHS to maximize her contact with students.
A similar position at Centralia College already exists for WF West High School students and graduates.
