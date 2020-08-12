The Centralia City Council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday evening to invest up to $1.9 million toward the development of the United Learning Center (ULC) after hearing letters of support from over a dozen community members and testimony from State Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis.
The United Learning Center, which is being pursued without the need for money from the city’s general fund or new taxes, is being envisioned as an innovative one-stop location where children can learn and recreate while also potentially serving as a location for the city’s parks and recreation department programs. The ULC would be located across from city hall on Pearl Street in downtown Centralia.
“We would like to be able to have this fresh new hope for our community, which gives people the opportunity to see more and do more and have more of a chance for success — to bring more economic development and money into our citizen’s pockets during this tough economic time,” said DeBolt.
The council was presented with a packet of four options for the construction of the ULC, ranging in cost from $4.3 million to $9.8 million. The city opted for option 1A, of the described options in the council agenda packet, which would cost an estimated $5.2 million and involves the city and the Early Learning Center. The city’s funds for the project will come out of the real estate excise tax (REET) funds.
In addition to the investment from the city, the other organizations involved already have money in hand thanks in large part to the legislative work of DeBolt, who helped secure $3 million from the state for an Early Learning Center.
“We also have an interest in the (Discover! Children’s Museum) and the Boy & Girls Club being part of this in the future but right now, I understand that we need to commit first and hopefully they come back with a plan… if they are able to raise additional capital funds,” said Centralia Mayor Pro-tem Peter Abbarno.
The plans for option 1A includes a 10,120 square-foot gym with two full-size basketball courts, a flexible meeting room, a playground across the alley, and an astroturf field that could be used for youth soccer games.
“This is a big puzzle that’s all coming together,” said Debbie Campbell, the executive director of United Way of Lewis County, later adding, “The pieces can really change the look of downtown Centralia.”
The council read 17 letters of support for the ULC from members of the community, including one from Centralia School District Superintendent Lisa Grant. The letters highlighted the need for working parents to have a safe place to take their children, providing children with early learning opportunities, and strengthening the overall community and downtown area.
“We have 5,300 students within the Centralia School District and it would be our charge to provide them with every opportunity to be successful in all aspects of childhood development. I support the proposed project not only as an alumni, a coach, a father, a husband, a grandfather but as a man with a passion to serve the community and youth in it,” wrote citizen Duane Bailey.
Brian Mittge Commentary: Proposed United Learning Center Is an Intriguing, Forward-Thinking Proposal
Child care and early learning are especially important today, backers say, as many parents struggle to find a safe place for their children to learn and play.
“With the failure of the levy, every bit of outside help will be essential for our children to succeed,” Valerie Smith, a citizen and long-time paraeducator at Edison Elementary School.
The city will now move forward with the planning for the construction of the United Learning Center.
