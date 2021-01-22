A new bill that supporters say would allow for greater voter participation in presidential primaries was introduced to the state Legislature last week, as announced in a Thursday press release from the Office of the Secretary of State.
House Bill 1265, sponsored by State Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, gives voters an option on the presidential primary ballot to not declare a party affiliation. It allows unaffiliated voters — those cast by voters who do not indicate their party preference — to qualify for the presidential primary and be counted.
Currently, state law requires voters to mark and sign the party declaration on their ballot envelope.
A voter’s party declaration is public record in the voter registration database for 60 days after the election — though their vote is not — and currently they are bound to vote for a candidate according to their declared affiliation. Ballots left with a party declaration unmarked, or with a vote for a candidate opposite their declared party, are rejected and do not count.
Nearly half of Washington’s registered voters participated in the 2020 presidential primary — an all-time high — however, the election drew criticism from voters who objected to affiliating with a political party in order to participate.
In addition, ballot-rejection rates are higher for presidential primaries: 4% for last year’s presidential primary vs. 0.8% for the general election. That’s mainly due to voters refusing to disclose their party affiliation on their ballot.
This option was available during the 1996 and 2000 presidential primaries yet was removed by the Legislature in 2007.
“All voters, including people who do not align with a political party, should have the right to make their voices heard,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in the press release. “HB 1265 gives unaffiliated voters more freedom of choice and peace of mind, which in turn will increase voter participation and ensure our election results more accurately reflect the will of the people. It is a win-win for voters, for our elections and for all Washingtonians.”
HB 1265 was introduced Jan. 18 and is sponsored by Reps. Rude, Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, Bob Chase, R-Liberty Lake, Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, Jenny Graham, R-Spokane, Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, and Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen).
“Considering our elections are paid for by all taxpayers, it seems only fitting that we find ways to make sure our elections are open and available to all voters,” Rude said in the press release.
“The right to vote is a source of pride for so many people. It’s imperative we remove barriers that discourage voters from participating in our democracy. HB 1265 is a step in the right direction, and I encourage my colleagues in the Legislature to pass it.”
