Legislation to connect people with their lost property and promote awareness of unclaimed property in Washington was proposed in a Friday press release by the Office of the State Treasurer.
More than $1 billion in unclaimed property has been turned into the state since records began in 1955. One in seven Washingtonians currently have unclaimed money sitting in the state treasury.
“During these challenging economic times, I want to make sure the state is doing everything it can to get cash into people’s pockets,” State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti said in the press release. “This lost money belongs to the working families and retirees of our state, and getting this unclaimed money back to the rightful owners as soon as possible should be part of our economic recovery efforts.”
For more information, visit: https://www.tre.wa.gov/lost-property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.