With the holidays approaching, the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) has created its yearly “Wish List,” allowing the community to brighten the season for some of its clients in the greatest need.
Most are older adults and many are low income, dealing with health challenges or disabilities, and often have a beloved pet.
“The Wish List is important to me because it brings light, joy and assistance to persons who can use the cheer at this dark, cold, wet and sometimes sad time of year,” said Marla Lund, a member of the team that works to make the “Wish List” a reality. “Helping when times are hard to add a little light is very rewarding.”
Kristina Figueredo, a 33-year-old woman living in Salkum, is on the list this year. Figueredo is living with a genetic condition called Friedreich ataxia which affects the nervous system and causes muscle coordination to worsen over time.
During her early childhood, her health was mostly normal, she played sports and was an active child until about age 14 when she started falling down and losing her balance. She went to the doctor, received a diagnosis and by age 16 she lost her ability to walk. She was put on the heart transplant waiting list but the doctor later determined that the heart transplant wouldn’t have helped. She now has a pacemaker and a defibrillator.
“Because it’s a neuromuscular disease and the heart is a muscle, it wouldn’t have done any good to get a heart transplant,” Judi Brown, Figueredo’s grandmother said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Figueredo enjoyed going to the park and spending time with her neighbor’s horses, chickens, turkeys and cows but now, aside from doctor’s appointments, she hasn’t left the house in over a year. She lives with her grandparents, Judi and Mike Brown.
Since Figueredo’s condition affects all of the muscles in her body and worsens over time, her arms and hands have less mobility, her hearing is worsening and her speech of affected at the muscles in her throat and voicebox weaken.
“With this disease, there’s a possibility she will go blind, she won’t be able to speak, her hearing has already started going, she’ll lose control of everything but it doesn’t touch the brain — so she knows and feels. People we’ve talked to say it’s like being in a coffin because you are in your body but you can’t use it,” Judi Brown said.
Despite all of the challenges she faces, Figueredo still finds joy in reading fantasy and romance novels like Twilight and the Hunger Games, drawing and painting, watching movies like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, and listening to the music of Selena Gomez and Shania Twain.
“Pride and Prejudice. I watched that movie so much that I broke the DVD,” Figueredo said with a laugh.
Figueredo said that she worries about losing her senses and motor skills but tries to “stick all of that worry in a little box in my head” and enjoy life. But sometimes she finds herself thinking about the future.
She has a pug as an animal support dog and she will soon get a physical aid dog that is trained to turn lights on or go get help if something goes wrong. She also has an Alexa Dot, that is connected to the WiFi and responds to voice commands, and can turn on lights and call her grandma if she needs something.
Figueredo said that she often has nightmares where she is walking or running that make her upset.
“I get so down because I can remember what it was like to walk. I remember how it felt to walk but not being able to do it anymore, it sucks. And at stores what really irritates me is that people love to stare. OK, I’m in a wheelchair what’s funny about that?” Figueredo said.
She said that she would rather people just come up to her in public and ask her why she’s in a wheelchair rather than stare.
“I just want people to be aware,” she said.
Figueredo said she thankful for her family and her grandpa is her hero. She is looking forward to Christmas and having the Christmas tree set up.
On the wish list, Figueredo asked for an electric blanket to keep her legs warm, a hospital table and a Visa gift card so she can buy things online as she needs them.
The wish list is only a small part of what the LMTAAA does to support vulnerable adults in the community. The organization also supports people by providing in-home assistance and caregivers through the Long Term Care Services Medicaid programs.
