City crews and local metal workers cemented and bolted together a decorative steel entry arch commemorating Centralia pioneers and founder George and Mary Jane Washington at the Washington Lawn Cemetery Friday morning.
George Washington, the son of an African-American slave, along with his wife Mary Jane, established the town of Centerville in 1875, later to be renamed Centralia. George and Mary Jane later donated the land where the cemetery is located to the First Baptist Church and the two are buried there now in the heart of it.
The arch is the third piece of a three-part project put on by the George Washington Bicentennial Committee which formed in early 2017 to honor George’s 200th birthday in 2018. The other two big projects were erecting a statue of George and Mary Jane at the George Washington Park in 2018, and a refurbishing of their headstones, which included pouring a concrete viewing pad where visitors can view their gravesites.
Bob Russell, a member of the committee who was on-site for the arch installation Friday, said it’s been a collective effort to bring these projects to life.
“What we envisioned, as the George Washington Bicentennial Committee, is doing things that now create a triangle,” Russell said. “Someone can come to town, pick up a flyer from the Centralia Economic Development department, they could walk here and then walk to his statue.”
Now a year and a half after the bicentennial, the arch is the last hurrah of a series of ventures that included activities in schools, parades, built a statue, put on fundraisers, developed coloring books and chairman Brian Mittge co-authored a book with Kelly MacGregor titled “George Washington of Centralia.”
With a lack of funding for the arch, it wasn’t until former Chronicle reporter Jordan Nailon contacted Russell to tell him there was grant money available that the project finally got its footing.
“I went to the meeting that night and wrote my first grant with help from the state,” Russell said.
The state expressed interest in co-backing the project with the city, eventually funding about 70 percent of the cost of the arch. Shawn King, owner of Iron King Metal Art, constructed the arch and Mudslingers poured the concrete. Anthony Boites also helped with the build process, CT Specialties did the powder coating and steel was brought in from Chehalis Steel Company.
All that’s left to complete is a fence on either side of the arch that will hold a plaque, built by Centralia Monument, that tells a brief history of George and Mary Jane. That is expected to be installed within three to four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.