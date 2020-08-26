The general election race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 quickly turned into a food fight last week with allegations thrown about like rotten tomatoes at disgraced stage actors.
In one case, longtime Olympia political activist and former county commissioner candidate Jon Pettit filed an affidavit on Aug. 21 with Thurston County Superior Court contesting the recently certified Commissioner District No. 1 primary election won by Democrat Carolina Mejia.
Pettit is seeking a hearing to review Mejia’s citizenship status that will compel her to testify under oath and produce her certificate of naturalization to determine her eligibility for office.
He is simultaneously requesting a change of venue to a superior court outside Thurston County because Mejia works as a Thurston County Superior Court judicial assistant.
In an email to the Nisqually Valley News on Sunday, Aug. 23, Pettit wrote that he expected the case to be referred to Lewis County Superior Court and perhaps convene this week.
“The hearing should happen within five days, but we will see,” he wrote on Sunday. “The system is often SLOW.”
Based on information he obtained through an investigative report by Lacey-based Cicero Intel, Pettit contends that Mejia may have committed voter fraud for two potential reasons: she is not a U.S. citizen, and/or she registered to vote before she became a naturalized citizen.
In his Superior Court filing, Pettit contended that based on Thurston County Auditor records, Mejia filed for and registered to vote on Oct. 22, 2015. He also wrote, based on information he noted came from a local attorney in a recent Facebook statement supporting Mejia, that Mejia applied to become a naturalized American citizen also in 2015.
Pettit contends that based on the typical naturalization processing time of 18 months to two years, “it would make it highly unlikely that Ms. Mejia could have been sworn in as a legal citizen prior to registering to vote and making a sworn statement as being a United States citizen at that time, which is a requirement of voter registration.”
Mejia committed fraud, he contends, if she registered to vote before she became a U.S. citizen, thus making her ineligible to run for public office.
In an email response on Sunday, Aug. 23, to the NVN, Mejia responded that she became a U.S. citizen on Oct. 22, 2015, and registered to vote after the naturalization ceremony.
In remarks to the NVN a day after a Thurston County Democrats press conference on Thursday, Aug. 20, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall confirmed Mejia’s citizenship status, noting that the candidate had provided documentation confirming she had a passport and was a naturalized U.S. citizen.
“I am absolutely, 100 percent convinced that she is a U.S. citizen,” Hall said. “She has a U.S. passport, and prior to this pandemic I issued passports and proving citizenship is required for that. I’ve been through passport training, and it’s a pretty high bar.”
Furthermore, Hall added, referring to Pettit’s contention regarding Mejia’s voter registration, people would have to be extremely careless to register if they weren’t U.S. citizens.
“People don’t register to vote when they are not citizens,” she said. “It’s a myth. It doesn’t happen. People get deported for things like that.”
Pettit began the process to contest Mejia’s citizenship in a letter he wrote on Aug. 16 to the Thurston County Auditor and Canvassing Board: “The information I have reviewed indicates that she (Mejia) is NOT qualified as it appears she is not a United States citizen.”
That status would require removing Mejia from the ballot and not allowing her to compete in the general election in November, Pettit added.
Based on the Cicero report, Petitt contends that Mejia’s Social Security number is fraudulent because of a specific number configuration he said the Social Security Administration has never issued.
He also cites from the report that Tennessee identification licenses Mejia had that were issued between 2008 and 2013 “appear to be the only valid identification, which lacks legal requirements in the state of Washington to become a registered voter.”
None of this, however, held much water for a chorus of Mejia’s supporters who voiced their dismay in the Zoom press conference.
State 22nd Legislative District Rep. Laurie Dolan blasted the accusations leveled at Mejia by “well known political opportunists in Thurston County.”
“I didn’t think they could go much lower than I have seen them go in the past, but by putting Carolina’s family, her home, her livelihood at risk they have definitely gone much lower than I thought they could.”
Mejia, herself, said the accusations against her didn’t come as a great surprise — but they hurt, nevertheless.
“The weight that came with the news was a familiar burden,” she said. “It’s a type of weight that rests against your spine, that hijacks your posture, buckles your knees and loosens your confidence. It’s a type of weight that burdens an entire community.
“This cynical, political attack is disheartening, but also invigorating. It assures me that my perspective as a first-generation U.S. citizen is needed in county government.”
Longtime 10th Congressional District Rep. Denny Heck, who recently retired from Congress to run for Washington lieutenant governor, scolded those he accused of perpetrating “birtherism.”
“It’s the ugliest form of political tactic or behavior, or attitude, or value imaginable,” he said. “It is racism, and it will not stand.
“The people who did this, they’re trying to bully and intimidate Carolina, and they have completely misread the character of this worman, and her grit and her resolve, and they will not succeed.”
Mejia’s opponent in the November general election, C Davis, responded to the allegations against her by phone on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“I have no information regarding Mejia’s citizenship, and I am in no way affiliated with any of the parties who are questioning it,” he said. “I believe that every person is innocent until proven guilty, and that everybody is entitled to due process of law. I look forward to seeing Mejia on the debate stage.”
Davis, himself, is involved in the other Thurston County fight.
Socialist Party activist Andrew Saturn — who ran in 2018 for Public Utilities District 1 commissioner — filed a voter registration challenge form with Hall on Aug. 20 alleging that Davis does not reside at the address under which he is registered to vote.
According to Saturn, Davis lists his residence as 1211 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia, which Saturn contends is an office building with 10 offices, two conference rooms, a kitchen and two bathrooms — but no residential living space. The current occupants, he said, are entirely business related.
“There is no way ‘C Davis’ lives at this address,” Saturn wrote in a narrative accompanying his voter registration challenge form.
He elaborated his position in a statement he sent to the NVN on Aug. 21: “The sole basis of the challenge was to point out that “C Davis” — a Trump-supporting Republican — is committing pretty blatant voter fraud by being registered to vote at an office building when he is not homeless and is not in any sort of identity protection program.
“It’s very ironic and timely that the Thurston Republicans would dedicate resources to smear the legally qualified Latina opponent to prop up the guy who is committing blatant fraud.”
Davis, a Republican, who ran in 2018 for Legislative District 22 Rep. Position 1, finished second behind Mejia in the recently certified primary election for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 and will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
Davis is primarily running his campaign on three themes:
1.) Repairing the existing county courthouse rather than building a new facility;
2.) Streamlining building permits, prioritizing property rights, and removing excessive regulations (and delisting the pocket gopher as endangered) and,
3.) Eliminating homeless camps by sending camp residents to jobs, labor-based drug treatment or into the legal system — and funding more sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers.
His reaction to Saturn’s allegations concerning his official residence was swift and unambiguous:
“Democratic operative Andrew Saturn has made a RACIST attempt to challenge the validity of my voter registration,” Davis wrote in an email. “I have been a Thurston County resident for 27 years and have been registered to vote for that time period. This sort of vile racism is not to be tolerated.”
Davis called on Mejia, Heck, Dolan and the Democratic Party to denounce Saturn’s action.
Hall has taken Saturn’s allegation seriously, scheduling a remote hearing via Zoom on the matter that will allow Saturn and Davis to present their cases. The hearing will convene at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27. A link to the video conference will be on the auditor’s site.
Hall, though, noted by phone on Monday, Aug. 24, that she can’t take any direct action herself, even if she finds that Davis lives outside the district for which he is running for commissioner.
“It would be up to the courts to remove him from the ballot, and it would just be Carolina moving forward if that happened,” Hall said. “Someone would need to challenge that (voter registration residence requirement) in court.”
If, however, Davis does live in the district but at a different address, he’ll probably just have to change to his current address and the matter may or may not go any further, Hall explained.
“It’s not as big a deal as, say, if he lived in Seattle,” she concluded.
