The Lewis County Branch of the American Association of University Women’s used book sale has been postponed and rescheduled for May 7 through 9 at the Lewis County Mall in Chehalis.
The books at the sale will be sorted by subject and in addition to the books there will be a selection of CDs, DVDs and audio books.
All of the money raised at the used book sale by the Lewis County Branch of the American Association of University Women will be used to support education for women including the funding of scholarships for local women earning college degrees. The AAUW is encouraging people to come to the sale more than once because prices drop each day.
On Thursday May 7 and Friday the 8th the used book sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday May 9 the sale will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donna Loucks with the AAUW said that they are hoping that the crisis surrounding the spread of the COVOD-19 virus will be over by the rescheduled dates.
Donations are welcome and can be picked up from the donor’s home or another location. For pickups call 360-736-2147 or 360-262-3499.
