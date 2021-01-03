The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Newaukum River as heavy rains push area waterways out of their banks. Flooding is also expected on the Skookumchuck at Bucoda and the Chehalis River at Grand Mound. Only minor flooding is expected at this time, but the weather service will issue an update this afternoon. Monitor local rivers here: https://bit.ly/38TE2bz

Screen Shot 2021-01-03 at 8.53.20 AM.jpg
Screen Shot 2021-01-03 at 8.53.46 AM.jpg
Screen Shot 2021-01-03 at 8.54.11 AM.jpg
Screen Shot 2021-01-03 at 8.54.33 AM.jpg
Screen Shot 2021-01-03 at 8.55.00 AM.jpg

