A truck rolled over and caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Labree Road in Chehalis killing the driver trapped inside, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:35 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Labree Road and Rice Road where the driver, who the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified, was trapped inside the vehicle, said Chief Deputy Bruce Kimsey.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
According to witnesses, the truck was traveling on Labree Road towards the T-shaped intersection at Rice Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle going around a curve and crashed the truck into the southbound ditch, said Kimsey.
“The vehicle caught on fire and (Fire) District 6 and District 5 responded immediately and put the fully engulfed vehicle out,” Kimsey said.
The scene was investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
“At this point we are waiting for additional information to try and identify what occurred,” Kimsey said.
