The suspect involved in a Jan. 13 pursuit that ended in gunfire has been identified as 25-year-old Victor Hugo Ortiz Bucio.
According to a news release posted Wednesday by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the agency overseeing the investigation of the incident, Ortiz Bucio was released from the hospital on Monday and was booked into Thurston County Jail.
He’s currently being held at the jail on four counts of second-degree assault and attempting to elude. According to the jail roster, Ortiz Bucio also faces third-degree rape and second-degree child molestation charges.
The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to handle the criminal case against Ortiz Bucio.
The investigation unit led by Mason County that’s looking into the officer-involved shooting says it has been busy over the past week conducting interviews with officers involved in the shooting, processing evidence, booking the suspect and compiling reports.
The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office is also expected to lead an independent review of the officer’s use of force, according to the news release.
While the suspect was reported to have a weapon during the time of the pursuit, it’s not known if he fired the weapon. Five Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one Washington State Patrol trooper were placed on administrative leave following the incident.
The incident originally occurred on the evening of Jan. 13 in Tumwater. A Thurston County deputy was attempting a traffic stop near Cleveland Avenue and Harman Court when the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit.
Thurston County deputies requested assistance from Washington State Patrol sometime during the 15-minute chase.
The pursuit ended near milepost 88 on Interstate 5, where Ortiz Bucio reportedly drew a weapon. Multiple officers allegedly opened fire at the man, injuring him.
K9 Arlo, of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, was reportedly shot two times. The Mason County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday he was struck by friendly fire. The 3-year-old German Shepherd’s recovery has been heavily documented by the department and its deputies over the last several weeks. Arlo has returned home after successful surgery at Oregon State University.
Aside from notice that Ortiz Bucio had checked out of the hospital, few details have been released on his condition, the extent of his injuries and what led the police to draw multiple weapons against the suspect.