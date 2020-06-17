Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowls Reported
• At 8:29 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that a person’s title and registration was missing from their car and the reporting party believed they were stolen from his vehicle overnight.
• At 2:50 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street that items were stolen from a vehicle early in the morning.
Burglar Reportedly Attempts to Break Into Business
• At 8:51 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street that a burglar attempted to break into a local business through the air conditioning unit but fled when an alarm was activated.
Man Accused of Urinating and Defecating Near Museum
• At 6:19 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Brian T. Kelley, 62, a transient, in the 500 block of Northwest Front Street on suspicion of public urination and defecation after an Oregon man allegedly witnessed the incident from a live video stream and contacted police.
Physical Dispute Reported
• At 6:23 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest James Street that two men engaged in a physical altercation.
Public Urination
• At 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Russell S. Edwards, 56, in the 200 block of Northwest Quincy Place on suspicion of public urination.
Theft
• At 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Niki J. Jones, 35, of Port Orchard, in the 1700 block of Northwest Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after she allegedly stole some light bulbs.
Centralia Police Department
Numerous Vehicles Tagged With Graffiti
• At 7:49 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Tower Avenue that numerous vehicles had been tagged with graffiti.
Obstructing a Public Servant
• At 3:08 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Elijah B. Arn, 32, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of North Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a public servant and an outstanding warrant.
Man Arrested On Suspicion of DUI Allegedly Caused Three-Car Collision
• At 3:59 p.m. on Monday, police arrested David S. Barber, 45, of Napavine, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West First Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly caused a three-car collision. No injuries were reported.
DUI
• At 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Anthony M. Gutierrez, 32, of Chehalis, at the intersection of Alder Street and Ellsbury Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 11:09 p.m. on Monday, police arrested William S.C. Crosgrove, 40, a transient, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing.
• At 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Ronald R. Filer, 34, of Randle, in the 1200 block of Woodland Avenue on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.
City Property Reportedly Tagged With Graffiti
• At 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue that Centralia city property was tagged with graffiti. An investigation is ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
• As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 136 inmates, including 119 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 119 in the general population, 97 were male and 22 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 14 were male and three were female.
