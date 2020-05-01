Centralia Police Department
Car Reportedly Runs Over Man’s Foot
• At 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue from a man who reported his foot was run over by a car.
Possession of Narcotics
• At 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Deago G. Perez, 21, a transient, in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics and had an outstanding warrant.
• At 11:58 a.m.on Wednesday, police arrested Jose A. Escamilla, 25, of Centralia in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after on suspicion of possession of narcotics and on an outstanding warrant.
No Contact Order Violation
• At 1:59 p.m. on Thursday, police issued a citation to a Centralia man in the 1800 block of north Pearl Street on suspicion of violating a no-contact order.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 4:29 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 900 block of Johnson Road that items were stolen out of a person’s car.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Notifies Police of Possible Mail Theft
• At 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday, police were notified by a man in the 1300 block of Southeast Washington Street that all of the mailboxes were open in the morning and all but one were empty. The man also reported it was allegedly the second time it happened in two weeks.
Shoplifting, Possession of Narcotics
• At 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Nathaniel B. Shurts, 28, a transient, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics and third-degree theft.
Theft
• At 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Rain E. Mangino, 21, of North Highland, California, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of theft after she allegedly ran out of the store with groceries.
Allegedly Disorderly Woman Breaks Windows
• At 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street that a woman was allegedly screaming and breaking windows.
U-Haul Goes Through Fast Food Drive Through, Hits Building and Sign
• At 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a driver in a U-Haul attempted to go through a fast food drive through and allegedly hit the building and a sign. The driver did stay at the scene.
Hit and Run
• At 1:14 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Ohio Avenue and Northwest Vine Street of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 97 inmates, including 86 in the general population and 11 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 86 in the general population, 69 were male and 17 were female and of the 11 in WERC, nine were male and two were female.
