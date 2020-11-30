Centralia Police Department
Three Boys Arrested for Stolen Vehicle
• Three juvenile males from Olympia were arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a motor vehicle without permission following contact with law enforcement at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue.
Seattle Man Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
• Noah W. Natividad, 64, of Seattle, was arrested and released with a criminal citation for assaulting someone as well as trespassing in the 100 block of North Tower Avenue at about 2:10 p.m. Friday.
Obstructing and Resisting
• Carmen L. Leroue, 49, of Yakima, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest. The arrest took place at about 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
Trespasser Returns, Is Arrested
• Sophia J. Cude, 25, of McCleary, was arrested for coming back onto property she had just been trespassed from in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. She was booked into jail after allegedly resisting the arrest.
Warrant Arrests
• John M. Williford, 25, of Centralia was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Centralia Municipal Court and then released at the scene with a court date following contact with law enforcement at about 10:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kresky Avenue and East Summa Street.
• Bethia L. Williams, 57, of Centralia was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued out of the Centralia Municipal Court and booked into jail at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Maple Street.
• Tanner D. Meeks, 30, of Lacey, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for an outstanding bench warrant issued out of the Centralia Municipal Court. He was arrested in the 1800 block of North Pearl Street at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Jacob S. Lindstrom, 38, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road.
Arrest for False Information
• Daniel R. Day, 33, of Portland, was arrested at about 11:25 p.m. Friday for allegedly providing false information to an officer. He was cited and released with a court date. The incident occurred in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Criminal Impersonation
• Devon R. Dixon, 20, of Onalaska, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for criminal impersonation and an outstanding bench warrant. Dixon was initially contacted in the 100 block of South Pearl Street at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.
Arrest for No Driver’s License
• Marianne S. Villalobos, 24, of Centralia, was arrested and released with a criminal citation for driving without a valid driver’s license and without identification at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Harrison Avenue at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Raquel S. Gomez-Ramirez, 18, of Centralia was arrested for driving with no valid operator’s license without ID and then released at the scene with a court date. The traffic stop occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Silver Street and West Cherry Street.
Arrest for No Contact Order Violation
• Andres F. Santiago, 25, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for violating a domestic violence no contact order at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Russell Road.
Driving Without Interlock Device
• Scooter E. Parsons, 31, of Chehalis was arrested for driving on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device at the intersection of West Main Street and North Oak Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. He was released at the scene with a court date.
Shoplifting
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday.
Possession of Meth
• Andrey Sidenko, 46, of Vancouver, was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Mellen Street.
Vehicle Prowl
• A vehicle prowl targeting a camping trailer was reported to have occurred within the last week in the 1100 block of West Walnut Street. A flashlight, CDs and a single cassette player were found to be missing.
Theft From Outlets
• A female suspect took a plaid long sleeve shirt from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road, according to a report at 3:10 p.m. Sunday. No arrests were made.
Threats Toward Officer
• Devon Munsey, 27, of Centralia, was booked for felony harassment after allegedly making threats to cause harm to a Centralia police officer during the course of their duties. The incident took place at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.
Chehalis Police Department
Fights
• A caller reported seeing one male punching another as he was seated in a parked pickup truck in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard on Wednesday. There were no arrests.
Theft
• Third-degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue at about 5:25 p.m.Wednesday. The case is under investigation.
• An arrest for third-degree theft was made at a business in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on Friday. Two flashlights were stolen.
Restraining Order Violation
• A caller in the 10 block of East Main Street reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday that a man they had a restraining order against was continuing to send text messages.
Fraudulent Return
• A man was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of NW Louisiana Avenue after allegedly taking a product off a shelf and attempting to return it for cash.
Juvenile Problems
• A caller in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue reported on Thursday that a 10-year-old child was out of control, screaming, cursing and breaking things. The caller was restraining the child at the time of the call. There was no arrest.
• A caller in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue reported that a 10-year-old child would not stop hitting a 7-year-old child.
Vehicle Prowl
• Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to a report at 12:12 p.m. Thursday.
Suspicious Person
• A caller in the 1400 block of NW Louisiana Avenue reported seeing a man wearing a hoodie and a mask digging through a Dumpster and possibly looking for receipts at 4:24 p.m. Thursday.
• A caller in the 2500 block of North National Avenue reported seeing a man stacking tires against a fence in an attempt to trespass at about 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Hit and Run
• A hit and run was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Disorderly Conduct
• Police were called to the 1500 block of Northwest State Avenue at about 2:43 p.m. Saturday after a man was seen screaming and crying while throwing his backpack in the middle of a parking lot.
Trespassing
• A caller at the Lewis County Historical Museum requested that transients be removed after a tent was set up at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 160 inmates, including 144 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 113 were male and 31 were female and all WERC inmates were male.
By The Chronicle Staff
