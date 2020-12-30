Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Tools Stolen
• At 7:42 a.m. on Monday, a burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Alder Street. Tools were reported stolen.
California Resident Cited on Disorderly Conduct Charge
• At 11:21 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 200 block of Harrison Avenue and cited Alycia Bonton, 34, of Sacramento, California, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Clothing Stolen
• At 4:37 p.m. on Monday, clothing was reported stolen in the 500 block of North Pearl Street.
Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to an assault in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue. Gerardo G. Ayala, 51, of Centralia, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence.
Hit and Run
• At 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, a hit and run was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. A parked vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Suspect Arrested on Child Mistreatment Charge
• At 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of Brock Street in Centralia and arrested Merika G. Olsen, 49, of Centralia, on suspicion of criminal mistreatment of a child.
Trailer Stolen
• At 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a trailer was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue.
Man Referred to Prosecutors on Burglary Charge
• At 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1400 block of Lewis Street for a report of a burglary. A 25-year-old Centralia man is being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of second-degree burglary and violation of a protection order.
Tacoma Suspects Arrested on Drug Charge
• At 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1300 block of Lum Road and arrested Mikos Middleton, 39, and Michael Hjalseth, 26, both of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Suspect Cited on Malicious Mischief Charge
• At 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 800 block of J Street in Centralia and cited Mark Olsen, 38, of Centralia, on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence.
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run
• At 10:24 a.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 11:01 a.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Two Cited on Theft Charge
• At 4:56 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and cited Makia D. Conine, 23, of Centralia and Kindra M. Wesen-Meek, 24, of Chehalis, on suspicion of third-degree theft.
California Teen Arrested With Stolen Vehicle
• At 8:21 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 900 block of Northwest Airport Road and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Redding, California, in possession of a stolen 1999 Plymouth vehicle.
Thefts
• At 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Trespasser Harasses Customers
• At 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a trespasser was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. A woman reportedly went into the store with a sign and was “harassing customers without a mask,” according to the Chehalis Police Department. No arrest was reported.
Vehicle Prowls
• At 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle prowl was reported at the intersection of Northwest Prindle Street and Northwest Whitworth Way.
• At 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 300 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue. A vehicle’s back window was broken.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 130 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 104 were men and 26 women and of WERC inmates, all were men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.