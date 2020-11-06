Centralia Police Department
Woman Cited For Driving Without License
• At 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Deborah A. Rittenhouse, 57, of Centralia, in the 1500 block of Belmont Avenue on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license.
Thefts
• At 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road that $70 in cash was stolen.
• At 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Eckerson Road that a license plate tab was stolen off of a vehicle. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue that beer was stolen.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Possession of Meth
• At 5 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Kenneth J. Chambers, 46, of Longview, at the intersection of Yew Street and West Plum Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.
Violation of a Court Order
• At 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Tahler D. Grant, 24, of Centralia, in the 1500 block of Central Boulevard and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a court order.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Harassment
• At 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Joshua L. Mitchell, 34, of Tenino, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of harassment after he allegedly made threats to harm individuals.
Social Security Scam Reported
• At 11:13 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue regarding a social security scam.
Chehalis Police Department
Social Security Scam Reported
• At 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2600 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue regarding a social security scam.
Man Reportedly Walks in Middle of Chamber Way Bridge
Dodging Cars
• At 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way from witnesses that a man was walking in the middle of the roadway dodging cars, nearly getting hit twice.
Person Reports ‘Hit and Run’ By a Deer
• At 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of South Market Boulevard from an individual alleging a deer “hit” their car and ran off. The reporting party said their car was damaged.
Stolen Vehicle Reported
• At 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 5th Street that a grey Volvo station wagon was stolen.
Car Reportedly Vandalized
• At 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue that an unknown suspect smashed a window to a truck overnight.
Burglary Reported
• At 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 700 block of Southwest Pacific Avenue of a burglary. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 162 inmates, including 145 in the general population and 17 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 145 inmates in the general population, 112 were male and 33 were female and of the 17 in WERC, all 17 were male.
