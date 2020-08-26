Centralia Police Department
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Elude Police, Possessing Heroin
• At 3:55 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Raymond P. Juarez, 46, of Sedro Woolley, at the intersection of Downing Road and North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of eluding a police officer and possession of heroin.
Theft Via App ‘Offer Up’ Reported
• At 9:18 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Latona Street that a person sent $355 to an unknown suspect after agreeing to purchase an item and the victim was blocked by the suspect and did not receive the item.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard of a sexual assault. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Revolver Reported Stolen in Alleged Burglary
• At 9:25 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Mellen Street that a small revolver-type handgun was reported stolen in an alleged burglary.
Rochester Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Assault
• At 10:06 a.m. on Monday, police referred a 67-year-old Rochester man in the 200 block of Centralia College Boulevard to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 4:56 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Randy A. Durham, 38, of Centralia, in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
• At 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Salvador D. Martinez Torres, 27, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
64-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officer
• At 11:17 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Peggie R. Halvorsen, 64, of Centralia, in the 500 block of East Main Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault after she allegedly kicked an officer. Halvorsen was also referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Alleges a Man is Threatening To Post Naked Pictures of Her Online
• At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northeast Adams Avenue from a woman who stated she was being threatened by a man that claimed he would post naked pictures of her online.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Arrested After allegedly Hitting, Choking Family Member
• At 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Nathan E. Nelson, 26, of Vader, in the 700 block of Main Street in Vader and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault — domestic violence after he allegedly struck a female family member and choked her.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 158 inmates, including 146 in the general population and 12 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 146 inmates in the general population, 119 were male and 27 were female and of the 12 in WERC, 10 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.