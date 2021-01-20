CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• Keys were reported stolen from the 800 block of South Gold Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 18. The case is under investigation.
• Jewelry was reported stolen from the 900 block of South Scheuber Road just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 18. The case is under investigation.
• At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, merchandise was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
• Theft of clothing items from a business in the 1400 block of Lum Road was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 18. The incident is under investigation.
• Jujuan J. Journee, 18, of Centralia, was referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for third-degree theft in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, a black specialized Hard Rock mountain bike was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Eckerson Road.
• Devon R. Dixon, 20, of Chehalis, was arrested in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue at approximately 9:35 p.m. Jan. 19 and issued a criminal citation for theft after attempting to steal beer.
Assault
• Wendy S. Obligen, 54, of Grayland, was arrested for third-degree assault in the 900 block of Scheuber Road and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• Shannon K. Kilgore, 52, of Centralia, was arrested for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in the 500 block of West Seventh Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Crashes
• At approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, a single-vehicle collision with injuries was reported in the 300 block of North Pearl Street.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and East Hanson Street was reported just after 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Galvin Road was reported just after 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Tower Avenue and East Cherry Street was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Identity theft
• At 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 19, a victim in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue reported that their social security number was being used.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• A third-degree theft in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 15. The incident is under investigation.
• A second-degree burglary in the 1100 block of Northwest State Avenue was reported at approximately 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 18. The incident is under investigation.
• A caller in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that a shoplift had occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• Just after 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 19, a caller reported the possible theft of a package from her porch in the 1800 block of Southwest Fair Avenue.
• A second-degree burglary in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Assault
• Just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, a man walked into the lobby of a business in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and said that he was hit by a gray Nissan outside and that the driver had tried to run over two people. Bruce F. Haas, 67, of Lynden, was arrested for first-degree assault and booked into the Lewis County Jail.
• A fourth-degree assault was reported just before 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street. The incident is under investigation.
Disturbances
• A caller reported that a drunken man was belligerently banging on their door in the 200 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 15, a caller in the 1300 block of Northwest State Avenue reported seeing a vehicle collision and five men holding another person down, adding that someone shot a gun. No arrests were made.
• At approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, a caller reported that someone was running around the 200 block of West Main Street screaming and banging on windows.
• A caller reported witnessing a verbal dispute in the 1700 block of North National Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 19, a caller reported that a barefooted man had knocked on their door in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court claiming that he was being chased and asking for help.
Trespassed From Walmart
• Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, a caller reported that a subject in the Walmart customer service department was refusing to leave the store and was being verbally aggressive with an employee. The person was flagged as trespassed from Walmart.
Criminal Trespass
• At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 15, a caller reported that a person was refusing to leave a property in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue.
• At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 16, a caller reported that a person was refusing to leave a property in the 1500 block of Southwest Wilson Avenue.
• At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, a caller requested that two subjects sleeping in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue be moved along and trespassed.
• Just after noon on Jan. 16, a caller reported that they had asked a group of homeless people gathered in the 2500 block of North National Avenue to leave and they didn’t.
• At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 19, a caller in the 100 block of Hampe Way reported that a woman was doing tricks on a motorcycle in the parking lot and did not leave when asked.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 147 inmates, including 136 in the general population and 11 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 112 were men and 24 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.