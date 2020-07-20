Sirens
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Arrested On Suspicion of DUI, Vehicular Assault
• At 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jacob T. Nowels, 21, of Onalaska, in the 400 block of Mossyrock Road East in Mossyrock on suspicion of DUI and vehicle assault after he allegedly attempted to pass a car and lost control of his vehicle.
Centralia Police Department
Bicycle Reported Stolen
• At 5:36 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Jefferson Street that a bicycle was stolen.
Hit and Runs Reported
• At 7:01 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road that a vehicle was struck while parked in a parking lot.
• At 4:59 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Pike Street that a vehicle was struck while parked. As of Monday, the case was under investigation.
House Reportedly Set on Fire, Causing Minor Damage
• At 9:31 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of East Locust Street and South Pleasant Avenue that a house was set on fire causing minor damage. As of Saturday, the case was under investigation.
Woman Referred to Prosecutors on Suspicion of Assault
• At 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, police referred a Maple Valley woman in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of assault after she allegedly assaulted medical staff.
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Residential Burglary
• At 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested David D. Straub, 57, and Patricia M. Lee, 53, both of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Ham Hill Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary
Chehalis Police Department
Verbal Dispute Over Threat To Kill Cats Reported
• At 11:42 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place that a verbal dispute broke out between two parties over one party threatening to kill a family’s cats.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 3:02 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Rafael Ocampo-Diaz, 30, of Toppenish, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
Domestic Violence
• At 6:45 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Vincent C. Roman, 44, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of Northeast Cascade Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a woman and a child.
Vehicle Reported Stolen
• At 4:09 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a vehicle was stolen from the lot sometime in the last week.
Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Hit and Run
• At 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, police referred a Centralia man in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of hit and run attended.
Man Allegedly Vandalizes Woman’s Art Project
• At 6:04 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Michael J. Kemp, 39, of Chehalis, at the intersection of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and Chamber of Commerce Way on suspicion of disorderly conduct and third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly vandalized a woman’s art project.
Theft
• At 3:47 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Justin T. Booth, 28, of Chehalis, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 171 inmates, including 152 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 152 in the general population, 125 were male and 27 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female.
Death Notices
• NEVA J. CONZATTI, 79, died July 15, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• ERNEST D. WELCH, 89, died July 17, 2020 at The Lander House in Centralia, Washington. No service information is available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
